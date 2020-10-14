UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Courts Return $40 Million To Conmebol In Corruption Probe

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Swiss courts return $40 million to Conmebol in corruption probe

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Swiss courts have returned to the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) 36.6 million Swiss francs ($40 million) which had been retrieved from two former officials accused of corruption, the office of the attorney general (OAG) announced on Thursday.

In one of around 20 investigations around FIFA, the OAG opened proceedings against the former president of Conmebol, Nicolas Leoz, who died in August 2019, as well as Eduardo Deluca who was secretary general for 23 years.

"Both were alleged to have abused their positions to the prejudice of Conmebol and to have unlawfully enriched themselves and possibly other persons," OAG said in a statement.

They were accused of having received bribes in exchange for the allocation of tv broadcasting rights for competitions organised by the Conmebol, including the Copa America and the Copa Libertadores.

Leoz, a former vice-president of FIFA and close ally of former president Sepp Blatter, was also implicated in an American bribery investigation over World Cup bidding. The Peruvian's death in August 2019 prompted proceedings against him to be dropped.

"The presumption of innocence continues to apply in his case," said the OAG which also abandoned criminal proceedings against the Argentinian Deluca in September.

This, however, was "essentially because criminal proceedings are being conducted in Argentina relating to the same matter, thus avoiding double jeopardy".

The funds were secured and returned to Conmebol in three tranches -- 16.1 million Swiss francs in December 2019, then 1.8 million and 18.7 million in September.

Related Topics

Football Corruption World Exchange Died FIFA Same Argentina August September December Criminals 2019 TV From Million

Recent Stories

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

2 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

10 minutes ago

NA panel seeks details of ongoing, new gas supply ..

13 minutes ago

Third member of car lifter gang held

14 minutes ago

Moscow, Rome to Hold 2+2 Ministerial in Russia Whe ..

14 minutes ago

Colombian Congress Extends Employment Support Prog ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.