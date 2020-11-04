UrduPoint.com
Swiss Drafts Army As Virus Cases Spike

Wed 04th November 2020

Geneva, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Swiss government said Wednesday it will deploy troops in cantons where under-pressure health services require support as coronavirus cases spike.

The Federal Council, the country's highest executive authority, said it had "decided to support the public health sector by mobilising up to 2,500 troops as backup.

" It said authorities would consider requests from individual cantons as the virus' second wave hits the country hard.

The army will notably assist hospitals in administering basic care and testing as Switzerland looks to ramp up capacity with some hospitals in worst-affected regions seeing intensive care facilities approaching saturation point.

The government said troops also may be deployed to assist with transport of infected people.

