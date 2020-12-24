UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss FSC Uphold Sun Yang's Appeal For Revision Of CAS Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:30 PM

Swiss FSC uphold Sun Yang's appeal for revision of CAS ban

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Swiss Federal Supreme Court confirmed on Thursday that it had overturned an earlier decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to ban Chinese swimmer Sun Yang for eight years due to alleged doping violations.

In a press release, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court said, it had approved Sun Yang's appeal for revision of CAS's arbitral award on February 28 on the grounds of bias of one of the arbitrators.

"The award of the CAS is set aside. The CAS will have to render a new award in the case of Sun Yang in a different composition of the panel," said the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.

But the Supreme Court did not give details on the reasoning of its judgment.

In February, the CAS found the three-time Olympic champion guilty of refusing to cooperate with sample collectors during a visit to his Hangzhou home in September 2018 and handed him an eight-year ban.

Sun, who argued that the Doping Control Officer and her assistants lacked sufficient authorization and credentials, then turned to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, his last court of appeal.

Related Topics

Supreme Court China Visit Hangzhou February September 2018 Olympics Court

Recent Stories

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

10 minutes ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

42 minutes ago

S.Korea Drafting Guidelines on Application of Ban ..

4 minutes ago

Casillas joins Ronaldo and Lewandowski on list of ..

1 hour ago

Turkey conducts submarine defense rocket fire dril ..

4 minutes ago

Seafood exports decrease 9.27 pc to $166.376 mln i ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.