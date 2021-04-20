UrduPoint.com
Swiss Hit The Gym And Cafes As Covid Measures Ease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Swiss hit the al fresco dining tables and were back pumping iron on Monday as the country reopened outdoor cafes and indoor gyms despite rising Covid case rates.

At the Lausanne Weightlifting and Bodybuilding Club, 74-year-old Francois Jeanmonod was delighted to be back after months away due to the pandemic.

He was at the club to meet other bodybuilding enthusiasts, all retirees, from "the first hour" that the facility reopened.

"We don't just come to build big muscles -- we come to chat," he told AFP, cleaning down equipment with a wet wipe.

Though daily coronavirus case numbers are going up, Switzerland eased anti-Covid restrictions on Monday, notably reopening cinemas, sports halls, and cafe and restaurant patios -- along with several large-scale vaccination centres in cities like Lausanne and Geneva.

Some 9,830 people have been killed by the virus in Switzerland, population 8.6 million, while nearly 634,400 have tested positive.

At the weightlifting club, facemasks do not need to be worn if gym-goers keep 1.5 metres apart, but they are required in the changing rooms.

Even if club members have been out exercising on the shores of Lake Geneva, they all said that getting back in the gym was priceless.

"For morale and mates," said 74-year-old Jean-Jacques Subilia, perched on a gym bike.

"It's a relief. Coming here is social," said Didier Dewarrat, 72.

The fitness rooms were near full on reopening.

