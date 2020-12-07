UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Hope Odermatt Follows Janka With Giant Step

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Swiss hope Odermatt follows Janka with giant step

Santa Caterina di Valfurva, Italy, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Marco Odermatt gave Switzerland their first World Cup giant slalom win since 2011 on Monday as he swooped through the gates for a crushing win on the snowy slopes of Santa Caterina in the Italian Alps.

The event should have taken place on Sunday but relentless snow delayed the action until Monday when the 23-year-old Odermatt made another statement about his form.

After a second place at Soelden and a third place at Santa Caterina on Saturday, Odermatt tops the giant slalom rankings after three races.

Switzerland's last World Cup giant slalom win came in March 2011 when the then recent Vancouver Olympic giant slalom champion Carlo Janka won at Kranjska Gora.

Odermatt set the pace Monday, flying through the 48 gates fastest on the first run before Saturday's winner the Croat Filip Zubic gave him a scare on the second descent.

The Swiss eventually prevailed 0.73sec ahead of American Tommy Ford by 0.73sec on the hard-packed piste.

Zubic was third just 0.02sec adrift after producing the fastest run of the day to jump from 21st to 3rd.

Related Topics

World Snow Vancouver Switzerland March Sunday Olympics Event From Ford Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police and ADDA launch AI system for aut ..

51 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

2 hours ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawaz’s guards for touching ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

2 hours ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.