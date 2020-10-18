UrduPoint.com
Swiss Impose Mask Order For Indoor Public Spaces

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Swiss impose mask order for indoor public spaces

Bern, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Swiss government said on Saturday it was making the wearing of masks in indoor public spaces compulsory under new measures introduced after a "worrying" rise in coronavirus infections.

It said gatherings of more than 15 people in public would also be banned under the rules to take effect on Monday, while service in restaurants would be restricted to seated customers only.

"The sharp increase in the number of contamination in recent days was worrying. Indeed, it concerns all age groups and all cantons," the government said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

