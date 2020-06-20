UrduPoint.com
Swiss Justice Opens Probe Into Glencore's DR Congo Activity

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 08:50 AM

Swiss justice opens probe into Glencore's DR Congo activity

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :The Swiss attorney general's office said Friday it had opened a criminal investigation into Glencore International AG over its activities in DR Congo where it faces allegations of corruption.

The Swiss are evaluating if the Swiss-based British multinational commodity giant put in place sufficient "organisational measures ... to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo." Glencore responded by saying it would cooperate with the investigation.

Glencore has several times faced scrutiny over its DRC operations, having been cited in the 2017 Paradise papers media investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. That probe highlighted a controversial mining loan agreement in the African state.

Swiss NGO Public Eye brought similar concerns to light the same year and filed a criminal complaint with the Swiss authorities.

Contacted by Swiss news agency ATS, the attorney general's office said a procedure had been opened against persons unknown in May last year and that earlier this month a second procedure had been opened against Glencore International.

The firm said last December it was being investigated by British authorities over alleged bribery -- the Serious Fraud Office did not give further details.

Glencore had in 2018 been targeted by a US Justice Department investigation over intermediary companies it worked with in the DRC as well as Venezuela and Nigeria.

