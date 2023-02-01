UrduPoint.com

Swiss Leopard Tanks Could Replenish Tank Stocks In European Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Swiss Leopard tanks could replenish tank stocks in European countries

GENEVA , Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Decommissioned Leopard 2 tanks from Switzerland could be sold to European countries after being withdrawn from the Swiss army.

Switzerland has large stocks of Leopard tanks that the army no longer needs. Now voices to sell the tanks abroad are getting louder, public broadcaster SRF reported Monday.

The Leopard tanks from Switzerland could replace those delivered to Ukraine in recipient countries, according to the report.

The number of tanks in question is said to be 96, which are located in hangars in eastern Switzerland, said SRF.

Although Switzerland does not want to supply weapons to Ukraine for reasons of neutrality, there is a loophole, according to SRF.

The report said selling the tanks back to the manufacturer, Rheinmetall, for example, is entirely possible. To do so, however, Switzerland would first have to officially withdraw the tanks in question from the army.

Buyer countries, including Germany, could then supply their tanks to Ukraine and use the Swiss tanks for their armies.

SRF said Switzerland would hardly agree to a direct transfer of Swiss tanks to Ukraine.

More than 10 years ago, Switzerland had already sold back 42 decommissioned Leopard tanks to Rheinmetall.

In June, the German government asked the Swiss government if the tanks could be delivered to third countries in Europe.

Bern had approved the onward delivery. According to the report, the tanks went to the Czech Republic as part of a ring swap, which in return supplied other tanks to Ukraine, Rheinmetall confirmed to SRF.

SRF said a "huge change of opinion" is currently taking place in Bern regarding Leopard deliveries abroad.

Although the Security Policy Commission narrowly said no to the issue last week, a majority could be formed in the coming weeks, SRF reported.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Europe German Germany Bern Czech Republic Switzerland June Stocks From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

2 hours ago
 UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

11 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

10 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

10 hours ago
 Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pa ..

Pink Caravan Ride announces official routes for pan-emirate ride

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.