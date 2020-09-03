UrduPoint.com
Swiss Major Sports Can Return With Stadiums Up To 2/3 Full

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Swiss major sports can return with stadiums up to 2/3 full

Geneva, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Switzerland on Wednesday said football and ice hockey matches could take place from October 1 with stadiums two-thirds full, so long as spectators adhere to strict coronavirus measures.

Fans will have to be seated, wear masks and their flow in and out of venues must be well regulated, the government said in a statement largely aimed at the Alpine nation's two main spectator sports.

Last month, the Swiss government decided to delay lifting the ban on events for more than 1,000 people from September 1 to October 1, causing the national football and ice hockey leagues -- which are desperate for spectator income -- to postpone the start of their seasons.

For an event to go ahead, the epidemiological situation in the local region must be favourable, the government said.

Event organisers need to provide a protection plan to the cantonal authorities, who in turn must have contact-tracing plans in place.

For football and ice hockey matches, uniform rules will be imposed.

"The public must remain seated, and masks will be compulsory. In indoor halls as well as in open-air stadiums, a maximum of two-thirds of the seats may be occupied," the government said in a statement.

Face masks are only mandatory on public transport in Switzerland and in shops and restaurants in certain cantons.

There will be no ticket allocation for supporters of the visiting team, catering will be seating-only, while alcohol sales will be limited.

Spectators will be able to stand for open-air events such as ski races, cycling and village fetes.

Despite bordering northern Italy -- the early epicentre of the virus in Europe -- Switzerland was not as hard-hit by Covid-19 and did not impose as strict a lockdown as some other European states.

Some 42,655 people have tested positive for the disease in Switzerland, while 1,726 people have died in the country of 8.5 million inhabitants.

The daily number of positive cases hit a low and stable level in mid-June but have been steadily on the rise since then.

Landlocked Switzerland said it was still weighing up imposing a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from France, even though its land neighbour has already met the Swiss criteria for being classed as "high risk": more than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past fortnight.

"No decision has been made and we are not going to make a hasty decision," Health Minister Alain Berset told a press conference following a cabinet meeting.

