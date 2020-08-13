UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Mass Events Delay Forces Sports Rethink

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Swiss mass events delay forces sports rethink

Bern, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Switzerland announced Wednesday that with COVID-19 cases rising again, it was prolonging the ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people until October 1, triggering upheaval for major sports.

The decision to extend the ban by a further month caused the immediate cancellation of the world cycling championships, while the Swiss ice hockey and football championships, desperate for spectator income, were forced to rethink the start of the season.

The Swiss government "intends to ensure that the epidemiological situation in Switzerland does not deteriorate", it said in a statement.

"This careful reopening step takes into account the needs of society and the economic interests of sports clubs and cultural venues." Switzerland stopped short of imposing strict confinement when it introduced measures in mid-March aimed at stopping the spread of the new coronavirus.

It began gradually easing its restrictions in stages, from April 27.

The ban on events for more than 1,000 people was due to expire on August 31 but has been extended for another month, with the government spelling out the conditions in which they could return.

"Strict protective measures will apply and the events will have to be authorised by the cantons, taking into account the local epidemiological situation and their contact-tracing capacity." The one-month extension triggered the cancellation of the world cycling championships, due to take place from September 20-27 in Aigle-Martigny.

"Because of this, it is impossible," said organisers, who are now considering options in other countries.

- Main spectator sports rejig - The Swiss Football League said it had wanted the restriction lifted in time for the September 11 planned start of the season, "and must therefore reconsider the scheduling of the first league matches".

The SFL is eyeing a return of supporters with no standing sections, no away fans, compulsory masks, safe capacity limits and regulated entry and exit flows.

SFL chief executive Claudius Schafer said lifting the restrictions was of "existential importance" to clubs.

The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation said clubs would meet on Friday to decide when to start the season.

Matches from October with more than 1,000 spectators "is the pre-requisite for economic survival", said a statement on the SIHF website.

"However, with the partial use of stadium capacity, the financial situation of professional clubs remains tight and losses are foreseeable." Nonetheless, "the joy of playing ice hockey in front of fans again prevails and we firmly believe the championship can be staged successfully and safely." Some 37,079 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Switzerland, a country of 8.5 million people, while 1,713 have lost their lives.

Daily infection rates plunged from over 1,000 in mid-March to a few dozen between mid-May and mid-June.

They have since risen, with 273 new cases announced on Wednesday -- a level not seen since mid-April.

Meanwhile face masks will be made mandatory on all flights in and out of Switzerland from Saturday.

Related Topics

Football Hockey World Sports Cycling Switzerland April August September October All From Government Sapphire Fibers Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

31 minutes ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

46 minutes ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

1 hour ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.