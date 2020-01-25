UrduPoint.com
Swiss Miss As Bencic Crashes Out In 49 Minutes

Sat 25th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Sixth seed Belinda Bencic was thrashed 6-0, 6-1 in just 49 minutes in a breathtaking upset by Estonia's Anett Kontaveit in the Australian Open third round on Saturday.

The 28th seed Kontaveit faces Croatia's Donna Vekic or unseeded Iga Swiatek of Poland in the last 16 in Melbourne after handing the Swiss a harsh lesson.

The 22-year-old Bencic was whitewashed in 20 minutes in the first set at Margaret Court Arena as a double bagel loomed.

She stopped the rot in game four of the second set, holding her serve to win her first game of the match, but it was to be only a temporary reprieve from Kontaveit's onslaught.

