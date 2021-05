(@FahadShabbir)

Mugello, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier has died aged 19 from injuries sustained in a crash in qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix, organisers MotoGP announced on Sunday.

"We're deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier," MotoGP said on Twitter.