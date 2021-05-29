UrduPoint.com
Swiss Moto3 Rider Dupasquier Hit By Bike In Mugello Crash

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Mugello, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier was involved in a crash that halted qualifying for the Italian motorcycling Grand Prix at Mugello on Saturday.

Television images showed the 19-year-old fall and then being struck by another bike, before sliding along the track.

Half an hour after the incident Dupasquier was still out on the circuit being attended to by medical officers with a helicopter waiting nearby.

There was no official confirmation of his condition from organisers.

Japanese rider Ayumu Sasaki and Spaniard Jeremy Alcoba were also involved in the accident which has delayed the MotoGP fourth practice.

