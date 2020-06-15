Swiss order temperature checks for travellers from Sweden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Switzerland opened its borders Monday to travellers from European Union countries but said temperature checks would be required for those flying in from Sweden, which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Like a raft of other European countries, non-EU member Switzerland reopened its borders on Monday after months of coronavirus curbs, to travellers from all 27 countries in the bloc, along with Britain, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

But its health ministry said that people entering the landlocked country from nations with high numbers of new infections could be subjected to temperature checks.

"This is currently the case with regard to Sweden," it said.

"From June 15, passengers arriving on direct flights from Sweden will therefore have their temperature checked at the airport," it said, adding that "persons with signs of a high temperature will be given a medical examination and, if necessary, be tested for COVID-19.

" Sweden controversially took a far softer approach to reining in the outbreak than most countries.

It kept cafes, bars, restaurants and most businesses open, as well as elementary and middle-schools, in recent months as COVID-19 spread, stressing that citizens could be relied on to practice the recommended physical distancing without legally-binding measures.

While Sweden's Nordic neighbours have reported deaths linked to the pandemic in the hundreds and have seen new cases slow to a trickle, Sweden has reported nearly 5,000 deaths and more than 50,000 cases.

The country of 10.3 million people continues to report around 1,000 new cases each day.

Meanwhile Switzerland, population 8.5 million, has registered over 31,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 -- with just 14 new cases reported on Monday -- and 1,675 deaths.