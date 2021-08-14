UrduPoint.com

Swiss Police Recover Painting Stolen From Serb Castle In 1993

Faizan Hashmi 28 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Swiss police recover painting stolen from Serb castle in 1993

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Swiss police on Friday said they seized a painting recording a key moment in Serbian history that was stolen from a castle in the country in 1993.

Vlaho Bukovac's "Blagovestanski sabor" -- which depicts a historic 1861 assembly of prominent Serbs in the then Austro-Hungarian empire -- was recovered in a raid in Zurich in which two Serbian nationals were arrested.

The painting was recovered on Wednesday, police said, in a cross-border operation with Serbian authorities in which several other people were detained.

"In the middle of the week, the Zurich public prosecutor's office seized a painting stolen from a Serbian castle in the 1990s," Zurich police said.

"This painting is considered an important national cultural property in Serbia." While Serbian reports put the market price of the painting at around half a million Euros, it is the work's value as a cultural symbol that is of most interest.

Blagovestanski Sabor, or the Annunciation Assembly, is seen as one of the most significant events in the history of the Serbs.

At the meeting, the Serbian elite sought political autonomy for territories inhabited mostly by Serbs from the empire, which then controlled much of central and southern Europe.

The Zurich police say they arrested a 44-year-old Serb and a 76-year-old person of Swiss and Serbian nationality in connection with the alledged attempted sale of a stolen artwork.

The Zurich public prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings against the two men.

The 44-year-old was released from custody on Thursday, without the police giving the reasons.

For its part, the Beta news agency reports that three people suspected of being involved in the attempted sale of the painting have been arrested in Serbia.

Related Topics

Assembly Police Europe Sale Price Serbia Criminals Market From Million

Recent Stories

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

2 hours ago
 FBR starts operation against unregistered units

FBR starts operation against unregistered units

2 hours ago
 French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism ..

French Constitutional Court Backs Anti-Separatism Bill

2 hours ago
 Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'P ..

Military Base Near US Capitol on Lockdown After 'Potential Armed' Person Reporte ..

2 hours ago
 Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

Man shot dead his wife over domestic issue

2 hours ago
 Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th In ..

Japanese envoy congratulates Pakistanis on 75th Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.