UrduPoint.com

Swiss President On Landmark Africa Tour To Bolster Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Swiss president on landmark Africa tour to bolster ties

Harare, Zimbabwe, 9 Feb (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :Swiss President Alain Berset paid an official visit to Mozambique on Thursday as he continued a tour of sub-Saharan Africa to revitalize his country's ties, including economic, with nations in the region.

On the previous leg of his tour on Tuesday, Berset signed a memorandum of understanding on health-sector cooperation with Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi.

According to a statement by the Swiss Federal Department of Home Affairs, Berset also visited the AIDS research institute in the Southern African country where the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was discovered.

"The bilateral talks focused on expanding relations between Switzerland and Botswana," said the statement, adding that "economic exchanges" were also discussed, including on modernizing an existing free trade deal between the European Free Trade Association and Southern African Customs Union (SACU).

Reaffirming that he would make several more visits to Africa this year, Berset also emphasized Switzerland's intention to expand cooperation with the African Union and regional organizations such as the SACU.

In neighboring Mozambique, he was slated to hold political talks with President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi on bilateral issues and cooperation in the UN Security Council.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations AIDS Visit Botswana Switzerland Mozambique Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

2 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.