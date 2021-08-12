UrduPoint.com

Swiss Prosecutor Wraps Up Grilling Of Ex-FIFA Boss Blatter

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

Swiss prosecutor wraps up grilling of ex-FIFA boss Blatter

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A Swiss prosecutor on Thursday concluded four days of final interviews with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter in a long-running probe into a suspected fraudulent payment in 2011.

Former world football chief Blatter, 85, has met with a Federal prosecutor every day since Monday for final hearings in a case that shook the sport.

Blatter is being investigated over a two million Swiss franc ($2.2 million, 1.85 million euro) payment to Michel Platini, who was then in charge of European football's governing body UEFA.

The final hearings with a federal prosecutor from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland took place in Zurich, where FIFA has its headquarters.

Blatter was accompanied by his lawyer Lorenz Erni.

"It's over. It was the last day," Blatter's spokesman Thomas Renggli told AFP after Thursday's fourth straight day of interviews.

"At the end of the hearing, Mr. Erni said now is the time to stop harassing Mr. Blatter.

"Now Mr. Blatter is relieved. He's glad it's over. It was hard for him this week, mentally and physically."

Related Topics

Hearing Football World FIFA Switzerland Euro From Million

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

19 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

27 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

28 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

31 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

49 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.