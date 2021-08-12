Swiss prosecutor wraps up grilling of ex-FIFA boss Blatter

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :A Swiss prosecutor on Thursday concluded four days of final interviews with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter in a long-running probe into a suspected fraudulent payment in 2011.

Former world football chief Blatter, 85, has met with a Federal prosecutor every day since Monday for final hearings in a case that shook the sport.

Blatter is being investigated over a two million Swiss franc ($2.2 million, 1.85 million euro) payment to Michel Platini, who was then in charge of European football's governing body UEFA.

The final hearings with a federal prosecutor from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) of Switzerland took place in Zurich, where FIFA has its headquarters.

Blatter was accompanied by his lawyer Lorenz Erni.

"It's over. It was the last day," Blatter's spokesman Thomas Renggli told AFP after Thursday's fourth straight day of interviews.

"At the end of the hearing, Mr. Erni said now is the time to stop harassing Mr. Blatter.

"Now Mr. Blatter is relieved. He's glad it's over. It was hard for him this week, mentally and physically."