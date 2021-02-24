UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Say Shops, Museums Can Reopen On March 1

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Swiss say shops, museums can reopen on March 1

Bern, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Switzerland announced Wednesday that shops, museums and zoos can reopen from March 1 -- the first steps out of Covid-19 restrictions and into the "gradual normalisation of social and economic life".

The Swiss government announced that non-essential shops, museums and library reading rooms will reopen, along with outdoor sports and leisure facilities, zoos and botanical gardens.

Outdoor events for family and friends and sports and cultural activities involving up to 15 people will also be permitted.

"With this cautious reopening, the Federal Council is aiming to achieve a gradual normalisation of social and economic life, even though the epidemiological situation remains precarious because new, more infectious variants of the virus are circulating," the government said in a statement.

"The initial reopening phase from March 1 essentially involves activities that allow people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and that only involve small numbers of people or meeting outdoors.

" Restrictions aimed at reining in the coronavirus pandemic were imposed in December and January following a major spike in case numbers.

The government intends to ease off the measures in stages.

The next stage in reopening is scheduled for March 22, when the government hopes to allow the opening of outdoor areas at restaurants, changes to the requirement to work from home, and a limited number of spectators at sporting and cultural events.

"If the epidemiological situation improves in the coming weeks, it will also consider reopening indoor areas in restaurants," the government said.

More than 550,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Switzerland, population 8.6 million, while more than 9,200 people have died.

More than 675,000 vaccine doses have been administered, giving Switzerland one of the better doses per population rates in Europe.

Related Topics

Sports Europe Died Reading Switzerland January March December Family From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;AREA 2071&#039; hosts 11 Italian companies a ..

51 minutes ago

MoI discusses cooperation with Gambia, Jordan and ..

51 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Bangladeshi State Minister for ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United ..

1 hour ago

UAE to celebrate 60th Kuwaiti National Day

1 hour ago

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.