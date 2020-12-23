UrduPoint.com
Swiss Ski Resort Feels Chill From British Stayaway

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:50 AM

Verbier, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Switzerland's ski resorts were set to boom with snow-seeking British winter tourists -- but the flight ban becasue of the new Covid-19 variant raging in England has put those Christmas plans on ice.

In plush Verbier, 1,500 metres up in the Alps, hoteliers were left struggling to deal with Monday's ruling by the Swiss government -- which also included a 10-day retroactive quarantine for anyone who arrived from Britain since December 14.

Meanwhile, Britons working in the luxury mountain resort who had been preparing to welcome friends and family to the chalets and ski slopes were facing a festive season filled with video calls instead.

Busloads of skiers arrived in the town -- but the few Britons among them, queueing for the cable cars to the snow-capped mountain tops, were ski instructors and seasonal workers.

"I've been coming here 15 years working as a ski instructor; I have never seen the Christmas week as quiet as this," said Briton Trevor Dean, 68, of Performance Ski school.

"Bookings are way, way down. There's very few British people coming for lessons this year. My hours are about a fifth of what they would normally be.

"It's an expensive place to go into quarantine," he said, adding that the mountain air and spectacular views would be little consolation.

