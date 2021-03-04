Swiss skier Caviezel calls time on season

Paris, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Swiss skier Mauro Caviezel, who last year won the super-G crystal globe, has failed to recover sufficiently from a fall and has decided to end his season.

"My head injury is still not fully healed, it will probably take a little longer," Caviezel said in a statement on Thursday.

The 32-year-old fell in training in Germany in January, suffering a concussion and "left knee ligament injury and bone contusion".

Caviezel won the super-G in Val d'Isere in December and returned from the injury for the World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo last month but failed to finish.

He will miss the upcoming World Cup weekend in Saalbach (Austria) as well as the finals in Lenzerheide (Switzerland) from March 17 to 21.