UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Start Covid-19 Vaccinations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Swiss start Covid-19 vaccinations

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Switzerland started its Covid-19 vaccine rollout on Wednesday, with a care home resident in her 90s becoming the first person in the country to receive the jab.

The woman, who lives in the Lucerne region in central Switzerland, was given the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, just four days after it was approved by national regulators.

"I am very satisfied that we have now been able to start vaccinations in the canton of Lucerne," the region's health services chief Guido Graf said in a statement.

"These vaccinations are an important element in the fight against the coronavirus."The European Union, of which Switzerland is not a member, is scheduled to start vaccinations on December 27.

Related Topics

European Union Canton Switzerland December Women Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSL confirms first-round pick order for 2021 seaso ..

33 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Sharjah Museums Author ..

39 minutes ago

Japan to tighten entry from Britain over new virus ..

1 second ago

Australia keen to enhance trade relations with : H ..

3 seconds ago

Al-Shabaab claims beheading of local chief in Keny ..

5 seconds ago

Robbers loot petrol pumps, torture staff in muzaff ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.