Swiss Suspects In Vienna Attack Already Faced Terror Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:00 PM

Swiss suspects in Vienna attack already faced terror charges

Geneva, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Two young Swiss men arrested following Monday's gun attack in Vienna were already the targets of criminal cases over terrorism offences, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Federal MPC prosecutors opened the cases "in 2018 and 2019, and they are ongoing," the office said in a statement.

One of the two men, aged 24, is a defendant in one of the cases, while the other, aged 18, is standing trial as a minor.

Zurich prosecutors told AFP that the 18-year-old, currently "in custody", was known to their colleagues in nearby Winterthur who "have been dealing with the radicalisation phenomenon for several years".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

