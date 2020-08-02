Swiss tone down national celebrations as virus cases rise

Geneva, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Switzerland held muted celebrations on its national day Saturday as the Swiss president warned the coronavirus crisis was far from over, with positive tests spiking again.

"The virus is still there.

We have to live with it while we wait for a vaccine," President Simonetta Sommaruga told national broadcaster RTS.

"It's not over -- that is very clear."The wealthy Alpine nation has recorded 35,323 positive tests and 1,706 deaths since the pandemic began.

Daily case numbers were low and stable but have crept up again in recent weeks, with the 200 mark being passed on Thursday and Friday for the first time since April 23.