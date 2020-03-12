UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Trial Over 2006 Football World Cup Corruption Delayed Over Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Swiss trial over 2006 football World Cup corruption delayed over virus

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The trial in Switzerland of four former football officials over suspicions that Germany bought votes to obtain the 2006 World Cup was postponed indefinitely on Thursday after one defendant went into self-isolation.

The four were due to face trial in Bellinzona in southern Switzerland.

Swiss ex-FIFA secretary general Urs Linsi, 70, and former German Football Association (DFB) presidents Wolfgang Niersbach, 69, and Theo Zwanziger, 74, and 78-year-old former DFB General Secretary Horst R. Schmidt are facing prosecution.

Linsi, Schmidt and Zwanziger are charged with fraud, while Niersbach is charged with complicity in fraud.

On Wednesday's opening day, only Linsi and Niersbach were present in Bellinzona, the two others having produced medical certificates.

However, on Thursday, Niersbach voluntarily quarantined himself due to coronavirus concerns, Switzerland's ATS national news agency reported.

A suspected case was detected at his stepson's school, said ATS.

The suspects are accused by the Swiss Federal Prosecutor's Office of concealing from the DFB the true destination of a transfer of 6.7 million Euros ($7.6 million today), paid in 2005 by the organising committee to former Adidas boss, the late Robert Louis-Dreyfus, via FIFA.

All four defendants deny the charges.

Related Topics

Football World German FIFA Germany Bellinzona Switzerland From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

16 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

1 hour ago

ATP-WTA Miami Open called off by local officials

3 minutes ago

Heat stress may affect over 1.2 b people annually ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.