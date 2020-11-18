UrduPoint.com
Swiss Urged To 'hit The Slopes' To Save Ski Season

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

Swiss urged to 'hit the slopes' to save ski season

Verbier, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The coronavirus crisis shuttered Switzerland's ski resorts in the spring, but they are banking on tighter precautions and the Swiss love of the mountains to save them as the winter season kicks off.

A cable car ride to the top of the slopes at Verbier, where staff wear plastic face shields, reveals the extent to which the pandemic has impacted even the furthest reaches of the pristine Alps.

"Wearing face masks is mandatory everywhere except on the slopes, in order to enjoy the great outdoors," Didier Defago, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion now president of the Wallis ski lift association, told AFP.

With skiing already going downhill in recent years owing to less interest and less predictable snowfall, the closure of the slopes in March during the first wave of the pandemic left the resorts fearing the worst.

But the industry has been able to adapt and has avoided another closure, even as Switzerland deals with one of the worst outbreaks in Europe.

The restaurants may be shut, but recreational skiers from the Wallis region are flocking to the slopes as the season gets underway.

"Covid is a drag," acknowledges 40-year-old Ludovic Guigoz, wearing a tube scarf with an inbuilt virus filter.

"But coming to ski in the morning, it's fine. I feel safe," he said, before setting off down the piste with his family.

The resorts and ski lift operators insist everything is being done to ensure safety.

"The cable car windows are open all day long. Ventilation, masks, hand gel, distancing," said Laurent Vaucher, the chief executive of Televerbier, the top ski lift firm in French-speaking parts of Switzerland.

At Verbier, like at other resorts, police patrol the lift departure area to make sure everyone is respecting the anti-Covid measures.

