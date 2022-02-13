Swiss vote to ban nearly all tobacco advertising: early results

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :The Swiss voted Sunday to tighten their notoriously lax tobacco laws by banning virtually all advertising of the health-hazardous products, with early official results showing 54 percent of voters backed the move.

"We are extremely happy," Stefanie De Borba of the Swiss League against Cancer, told AFP as the results became clear. "The people have understood that health is more important than economic interests."