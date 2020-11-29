UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Voters Reject Strict Corporate Responsibility Rules Plan: Exit Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Swiss voters reject strict corporate responsibility rules plan: exit poll

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Swiss voters on Sunday rejected an initiative to impose the world's strictest corporate responsibility rules, which would have made multinationals headquartered in the country liable for abusive business practices worldwide.

Voters in a majority of Swiss cantons rejected the initiative, according to exit polls, meaning the proposal fell flat.

Related Topics

World Business Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Shamal Pasture in Al ..

15 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

45 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Commemoration Day

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE, SAMA issue report on results of joint digit ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.