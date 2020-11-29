Swiss Voters Reject Strict Corporate Responsibility Rules Plan: Exit Poll
Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Swiss voters on Sunday rejected an initiative to impose the world's strictest corporate responsibility rules, which would have made multinationals headquartered in the country liable for abusive business practices worldwide.
Voters in a majority of Swiss cantons rejected the initiative, according to exit polls, meaning the proposal fell flat.