UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Voters Reject Synthetic Pesticide Ban Proposal: Projection

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

Swiss voters reject synthetic pesticide ban proposal: projection

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Swiss voters have comfortably rejected proposals to ban artificial pesticides, according to the first result projections following Sunday's vote.

Market researchers GFS Bern predicted that 61 percent of voters have rejected two publically-proposed initiatives that would have imposed a domestic ban on synthetic pesticides within 10 years and outlawed imported foodstuffs produced using such products.

rjm/vog/wdb

Related Topics

Vote Bern Sunday

Recent Stories

Palestine records three COVID-19 deaths, 123 infec ..

2 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 20 Islamabad United Vs. Lahore Q ..

13 minutes ago

UAE sends aid to over 35,000 families in Northern ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Dubai Business Women Council highli ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in Finance and Investment Committ ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,969 new COVID-19 cases, 1,946 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.