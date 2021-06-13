Swiss voters reject synthetic pesticide ban proposal: projection

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Swiss voters have comfortably rejected proposals to ban artificial pesticides, according to the first result projections following Sunday's vote.

Market researchers GFS Bern predicted that 61 percent of voters have rejected two publically-proposed initiatives that would have imposed a domestic ban on synthetic pesticides within 10 years and outlawed imported foodstuffs produced using such products.

rjm/vog/wdb