Swiss World Cup ski events to be held without spectators

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :This season's World Cup alpine skiing events in Switzerland would be held without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Swiss ski federation announced Friday.

"Following an in-depth analysis of the situation relating to Covid-19 and an agreement with Swiss-Ski, the Swiss organisers of the 2020/21 Alpine Skiing World Cup events have decided that their competitions will in principle take place without spectators this winter," Swiss-Ski said in a statement.

Switzerland is slated to host five competitions this season, including some of the most prestigious and best-attended events on the circuit: St Moritz, Wengen, Crans-Montana, Adelboden and Lenzerheide.

The latter resort is scheduled to host the season-ending World Cup finals from March 17-21.

