UrduPoint.com

Swiss Wyss Mulls Chance To Buy Chelsea

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Swiss Wyss mulls chance to buy Chelsea

Geneva, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Hansjorg Wyss, one of Switzerland's richest men, said Wednesday he had been offered the chance to buy Chelsea, with the English Premier League side's Russian owner Roman Abramovich under growing scrutiny.

Wyss, 86 and founder of the medical device manufacturing firm Synthes, told the Swiss newspaper Blick that he had been sounded out on Tuesday, alongside three other people.

Abramovich revealed Saturday that he plans to place his ownership of the European champions into the "stewardship and care" of the Chelsea Foundation's trustees.

Abramovich has not been named on a growing British sanctions list targeting Russian banks, businesses and pro-Kremlin tycoons.

But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been pressed on why Abramovich has not been cited, given his familiarity with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Abramovich is among Putin's closest advisers and friends," Wyss told Blick.

"Like all the other oligarchs, he is panicked. Abramovich is currently trying to sell all his villas in England.

He also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly. Along with three other people, I received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

"I have to wait four or five days. Abramovich is asking too much right now. Chelsea owes him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. This means that those who buy Chelsea must compensate Abramovich.

"We do not yet know the exact sale price. I can very well imagine myself joining Chelsea with partners. First I have to look carefully at the conditions. But what I can already tell you: I certainly wouldn't do such a thing alone. If I buy Chelsea, it will be with a consortium of six to seven investors." Contacted in London, Chelsea refused to comment, while a spokeswoman for Abramovich did not immediately respond.

Johnson was asked in Warsaw on Tuesday why Abramovich has not been personally sanctioned by the British government, as several UK lawmakers have demanded.

Johnson did not refer to the Chelsea owner directly in his answer, but said Britain would be "tightening the economic noose" further around the Russian regime.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Sale London Warsaw Buy Vladimir Putin Price United Kingdom Switzerland Money All From Government Chelsea Premier League Billion

Recent Stories

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

41 minutes ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

53 minutes ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

54 minutes ago
 PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during l ..

COVID-19 claims more 22 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorro ..

Uzbekistan President to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>