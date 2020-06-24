UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swissport Says To Axe Over 4,000 UK Jobs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Swissport says to axe over 4,000 UK jobs

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Airport services group Swissport said on Wednesday it plans to axe more than 4,000 jobs, or about half its UK workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic keeps planes grounded.

"When aircraft aren't flying, our source of revenue disappears," Jason Holt, CEO of Swissport UK & Ireland, said in a statement, adding that "upwards of 4,000" were set to lose their jobs.

The Swiss-based company confirmed that it could axe up to 4,556 jobs at its British division, which employs 8,500 people.

Holt meanwhile said that Swissport's revenue had dropped by about 75 percent since May.

The company "must adapt to the unfortunate reality that there simply aren't enough aircraft flying for our business to continue running as it did before COVID-19; and there won't be for some time to come."The global aviation sector has been slammed by the virus, with German carrier Lufthansa cutting 22,000 jobs and other airlines slashing thousands of posts combined.

As governments ease their lockdowns, airlines are taking to the skies once more to transport passengers but experts warn that it could take several years to return to the pre-virus number of daily flights.

Related Topics

Business German Company Ireland United Kingdom May Jobs Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of Ajman Exe ..

16 minutes ago

GCC Technical Committee for Chemical and Textile P ..

16 minutes ago

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

26 minutes ago

DC Dera takes steps to stop outbreak of coronaviru ..

9 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

9 minutes ago

Putin Says Victory Parade in Moscow Held at Highes ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.