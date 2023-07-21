Open Menu

Switzerland Ease Past Debutants Philippines In Women's World Cup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Switzerland ease past debutants Philippines in Women's World Cup

DUNEDIN, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) --:Switzerland got their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign off to a good start on Friday as they beat the Philippines 2-0 in Group A at Dunedin Stadium.

Switzerland enjoyed a successful qualifying campaign, winning eight out of 10 games and losing just once, while this is the Philippines' first foray into the quadrennial event.

The Europeans were utterly dominant as they created a couple of chances, but couldn't unlock the defense until the stroke of halftime when they were awarded a spot-kick after a VAR check, with Ramona Bachmann stepping up to convert it.

Switzerland doubled their lead in the 64th minute when goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel made a double save, but could do nothing to keep out Seraina Piubel's close-range attempt.

Switzerland thus top Group A ahead of co-hosts New Zealand, who beat Norway 1-0 on Thursday, while the Philippines are bottom of the group.

Related Topics

World Norway FIFA Dunedin Lead Switzerland Philippines Women Event Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

47 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

48 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

48 minutes ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

53 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

58 minutes ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

1 hour ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

1 hour ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

3 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

4 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

4 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous