(@FahadShabbir)

DUNEDIN, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) --:Switzerland got their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign off to a good start on Friday as they beat the Philippines 2-0 in Group A at Dunedin Stadium.

Switzerland enjoyed a successful qualifying campaign, winning eight out of 10 games and losing just once, while this is the Philippines' first foray into the quadrennial event.

The Europeans were utterly dominant as they created a couple of chances, but couldn't unlock the defense until the stroke of halftime when they were awarded a spot-kick after a VAR check, with Ramona Bachmann stepping up to convert it.

Switzerland doubled their lead in the 64th minute when goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel made a double save, but could do nothing to keep out Seraina Piubel's close-range attempt.

Switzerland thus top Group A ahead of co-hosts New Zealand, who beat Norway 1-0 on Thursday, while the Philippines are bottom of the group.