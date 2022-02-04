Switzerland eases COVID-19 restrictions despite high infection numbers

GENEVA, Feb. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) --:Despite its record high new COVID-19 infection figures, Switzerland on Thursday lifted the requirements to work from home and to quarantine after contact with an infected person.

The Swiss government has also proposed to further ease other pandemic-related restrictions later, but the final decision is expected to be made on Feb. 16.

The Swiss Federal Council said in a statement that the decision was made because hospitals in the country have not been overburdened and the occupancy of intensive care units has fallen further.

"This is probably due to the high level of immunity among the population thanks to vaccination and recovery from COVID-19," the government statement said.

"In addition, Omicron is causing fewer cases of severe illness than previous virus variants. There are increasing signs that the acute crisis will soon be over, and the endemic phase could begin," it added.