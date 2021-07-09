UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Hit By Emergency Number Breakdown: Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

Switzerland hit by emergency number breakdown: operator

Zurich, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Emergency telephone numbers in large parts of Switzerland, including major cities such as Zurich, Basel and Geneva, have been unavailable since the early hours on Friday, but the cause of the outage was not immediately clear, operator Swisscom said.

Swisscom said that the problem appeared to be affecting only landline connections, where calls placed were interrupted after only a few seconds.

By contrast, mobile connections were not affected, Swisscom said.

The operator said it was working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

