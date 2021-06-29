UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Knock World Champions France Out Of Euro 2020 In Penalty Shoot-out

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Switzerland knock world champions France out of Euro 2020 in penalty shoot-out

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Switzerland knocked world champions France out of Euro 2020 in penalty shoot-out, reaching the quarterfinals following a 3-3 draw on Monday.

Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer denied French striker Kylian Mbappe's penalty shot to earn his side the victory. Switzerland will next play against Spain, which beat Croatia 5-3 after extra time.

Mario Gavranovic's 90th-minute strike allowed Switzerland to take France to extra time at Euro 2020 as the last-16 tie in Bucharest ended 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Haris Seferovic gave the Swiss a half-time lead in the Romanian capital but Hugo Lloris saved a Ricardo Rodriguez penalty early in the second half before a Karim Benzema double turned the game on its head.

A stunning Paul Pogba strike then had the world champions 3-1 ahead but Seferovic scored again to reduce the deficit before substitute Gavranovic equalized.

Related Topics

World France Bucharest Lead Spain Switzerland Croatia Euro 2020

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

11 minutes ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

39 minutes ago

CBUAE issues guidance on anti-money laundering, co ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.84 a barrel M ..

41 minutes ago

Jafza redefines infrastructure in free zone by com ..

41 minutes ago

Michael Holding says he doesn’t think T20formats ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.