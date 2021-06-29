Switzerland knock world champions France out of Euro 2020 in penalty shoot-out

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUCHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Switzerland knocked world champions France out of Euro 2020 in penalty shoot-out, reaching the quarterfinals following a 3-3 draw on Monday.

Switzerland's goalkeeper Yann Sommer denied French striker Kylian Mbappe's penalty shot to earn his side the victory. Switzerland will next play against Spain, which beat Croatia 5-3 after extra time.

Mario Gavranovic's 90th-minute strike allowed Switzerland to take France to extra time at Euro 2020 as the last-16 tie in Bucharest ended 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Haris Seferovic gave the Swiss a half-time lead in the Romanian capital but Hugo Lloris saved a Ricardo Rodriguez penalty early in the second half before a Karim Benzema double turned the game on its head.

A stunning Paul Pogba strike then had the world champions 3-1 ahead but Seferovic scored again to reduce the deficit before substitute Gavranovic equalized.