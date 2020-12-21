UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Slaps Retroactive Quarantine On UK, S.Africa Arrivals

Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Switzerland on Monday imposed an entry ban on arrivals from Britain and South Africa and ordered retroactive quarantine for all arrivals from those countries since December 14.

"This is intended in particular to stop travel from these countries for tourism purposes," the government said in a statement, following the identification of a "new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus" in those countries.

