UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Speeds Up Lifting Of Virus Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:20 AM

Switzerland speeds up lifting of virus restrictions

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Swiss government said Wednesday it would speed up easing the restrictions imposed to control the coronavirus pandemic, allowing restaurants to open again on May 11.

"We are in a new phase and we must learn to live with the virus," Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga told a press conference in Bern.

Switzerland stopped short of imposing full confinement in March but most shops and services closed down.

On Monday, hairdressers, garden centres, hardware stores and doctors' surgeries reopened again in the first stage of easing the controls.

On May 11 schools can reopen, along with shops and markets in the second stage.

Professional and amateur sports clubs can resume training and public transport will operate to normal schedules.

But while those measures had already been announced, the government sprung a surprise in announcing that restaurants, museums and libraries could reopen on the same date.

The government said it was "relatively easy" to apply physical distancing and hand hygiene rules in such establishments and control the flow of people.

The restrictions were also eased "more quickly than previously anticipated" because the spread of the virus was stable, said Health Minister Alain Berset.

In restaurants, up to four people can sit at the same table, though parents can sit with more children. Tables must be two metres apart.

Wearing masks is not obligatory in Switzerland, though it is recommended if physical distancing cannot be guaranteed.

The virus has killed more than 1,400 people in the Alpine nation.

A third series of restrictions is due to be eased on May 27.

In the meantime, gatherings of more than five people remain banned and border controls will remain in place.

Gatherings of more than 1,000 people are prohibited until the end of August.

Related Topics

Sports Bern Same Alpine Switzerland March May August Border Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

11 minutes ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

2 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

3 hours ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

3 hours ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.