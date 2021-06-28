Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :World Cup holders France face the tricky challenge of Switzerland in Bucharest on Monday as they look to claim a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, while Luka Modric leads Croatia into battle against Spain.

Pre-tournament favourites France have struggled to find their best form in the competition, producing a narrow opening win over Germany and then draws against Hungary and Portugal.

Kylian Mbappe is yet to find the net and coach Didier Deschamps has been hit by injuries to a number of fringe squad members.

He is expected to make changes to his starting lineup with Barcelona's Clement Lenglet coming into a three-man defence as he juggles formations.

"I have a lot of respect for Switzerland, it's not for nothing that they're 13th in the FIFA world rankings," Deschamps said.

The Swiss have not won a knockout tie at a major tournament since the 1930s but have lost just once to France in five meetings in tournaments.

Deschamps' side played their last two group games in Budapest, which is the only Euro 2020 venue without restrictions on capacity related to Covid-19, and now local authorities in Bucharest have increased the number of fans allowed to attend the game at the National Arena.

Around 25,000 supporters will be permitted in the stands in the Romanian capital, amounting to half the overall capacity.

By the time the match kicks off at 1900 GMT, France and Switzerland will know the identity of their potential quarter-final opponents, with Croatia and Spain meeting in the day's other game in Copenhagen.

The two winners will head to Saint Petersburg for Friday's quarter-final despite the city posting a new pandemic high for daily virus deaths.

Russia's tournament organisers told AFP on Monday the fixture will take place at the Krestovsky Stadium as planned.