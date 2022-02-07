(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yanqing, China, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Switzerland's Beat Feuz scorched to gold in the men's Olympic downhill on Monday in a dramatic race that pitted skiers against an unforgiving course that was untested before the Games.

The Swiss racer clocked 1min 42.69sec, finishing 0.10sec ahead of 41-year-old Frenchman Johan Clarey, while Austrian Matthias Mayer claimed a third Olympic medal in three Games with bronze.