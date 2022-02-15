Yanqing, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :World champion Corinne Suter confirmed Switzerland's alpine skiing dominance at the Beijing Games on Tuesday when she streaked to victory in the women's Olympic downhill for the country's fourth gold.

The 27-year-old racer clocked 1min 31.87sec down the "Rock" course in Yanqing, finishing 0.16sec ahead of defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy, whose silver capped a remarkable return to form after she injured her knee in a crash last month.

A second Italian, Nadia Delago, claimed bronze, 0.57sec adrift of Suter.