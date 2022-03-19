UrduPoint.com

Switzerland's Kambundji Wins Women's World Indoor 60m Gold

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji produced the joint fourth fastest run ever to upset the field and win gold in the women's world indoor 60m in Belgrade on Friday.

Rapidly out of her blocks in lane eight, Kambundji streaked through the line at the Stark Arena in 6.96 seconds, the fastest time of the year so far over the distance.

Only Russian record holder Irina Privalova (6.

92sec), and the American pair of Gail Devers and Marion Jones have run faster, all in the 1990s. Kambundji's time leaves her joint fourth on the all-time top list alongside Jamaican legend Merlene Ottey and Greek Katerina Thanou.

Americans Mikiah Brisco, in 6.99sec, and Marybeth Sant-Price (7.04) claimed silver and bronze at the Stark Arena.

But Poland's pre-race favourite Ewa Swoboda was left with a bitter pill to swallow, finishing fourth in a photo finish with Sant-Price.

