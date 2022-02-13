(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Yanqing, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Switzerland's Marco Odermatt lived up to expectations by holding his nerve in snow and fog to win gold in the men's Olympic giant slalom on Sunday.

Odermatt, who finished seventh in the downhill and skied out of the super-G in these Games, clocked a combined total of 2min 09.

35sec over the two legs down the "Ice River" course.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec claimed silver thanks to the fastest second leg, 0.19sec off the pace, while reigning world champion Mathieu Faivre of France took bronze, 1.34sec behind the winner.