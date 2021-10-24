UrduPoint.com

Switzerland's Odermatt Wins First Men's Giant Slalom Of Season

Sölden, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Marco Odermatt of Switzerland won the first men's World Cup giant slalom of the season at Soelden's Rettenbach glacier on Sunday.

Odermatt was 0.07sec ahead of Austrian Roland Leitinger while Slovenian Zan Kranjec was third.

The holder of the World Cup title in the event, France's Alexis Pinturault, was fifth.

