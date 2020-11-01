UrduPoint.com
Swordsman In Medieval Clothing Kills Two In Quebec Rampage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Swordsman in medieval clothing kills two in Quebec rampage

Montreal, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :A swordsman dressed in medieval clothing killed two people and wounded five others in a Halloween rampage in Quebec City, Canadian police said early Sunday after arresting the suspect.

The attacks occurred late Saturday in multiple locations in the Old Quebec neighborhood, near the tourist hotspot Chateau Frontenac and the National Assembly, the Quebec provincial parliament, according to police.

The suspect, "a man in his mid-20s," was armed with a sword and dressed in "medieval clothing," Quebec City police spokesman Etienne Doyon said during a press briefing.

"According to our initial information, nothing indicates to us that the suspect acted for anything other than personal motivation," police said in a tweet.

