Sydney extends Covid-19 lockdown to entire city: state govt

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Authorities extended a Covid-19 lockdown to include all of Sydney and surrounding population centres on Saturday as Australia's biggest city battles a surge in the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

"From 6pm today all of Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Wollongong will go into lockdown," said Gladys Berejiklian, the premier of New South Wales state, of the two-week restrictions.