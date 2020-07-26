Sydney FC celebrate after clinching A-League premiership

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Sydney FC were celebrating Sunday after securing a record-breaking fourth A-League premiership, but club boss Steve Corica vowed no let-up with another grand final in their sights.

The team won the Premiers' Plate after second-placed Wellington Phoenix drew 1-1 with Adelaide United late Saturday, giving them an unassailable lead with four games of the regular season to play.

"I want to thank the club, my players and my staff who have been exceptional all season," said head coach Corica.

"We will enjoy this ... but we still have four games to go and targets left to hit. We want to go on and win the grand final and become back-to-back champions, a feat achieved by only one other club.

" The top six in the 11-team A-League make the finals series, which is due to start on August 22, with Sydney defending their title.

The A-League kicked off in October and was nearing the end of its regular season when it was suspended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rebooting the event proved a logistical nightmare with borders between some Australian states shut, but it finally resumed this month.

Football Federation Australia chairman Chris Nikou hailed Sydney's achievement.

"Having won the inaugural A-League championship in 2006 and the Premier's title for the first time in 2009/10, Sydney FC have been one of the most successful clubs in the history of this competition," he said.