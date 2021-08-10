UrduPoint.com

Sydney Hits New Covid Case Record As Outbreak Spreads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:10 AM

Sydney hits new Covid case record as outbreak spreads

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Sydney posted a new record of Covid-19 infections Tuesday as the city struggles to control an outbreak that is sending other Australian regions into lockdown.

New South Wales state announced 356 new cases, a fresh record for a Delta-variant outbreak that began in mid-June and continues to grow in a population with low vaccination rates.

More than five million people in Sydney, Australia's biggest city, are now in their seventh week of lockdown as the cluster hit 5,805 cases with 32 deaths to date.

"Our strategy is to get to as close to zero as we can... but regrettably we have seen those numbers increase in the last few days," state premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

The coastal town of Byron Bay became the latest put under stay-at-home orders -- joining regional centres such as Newcastle and Tamworth -- with a snap seven-day lockdown announced late Monday after an infected person travelled there from Sydney.

Meanwhile, another five million residents of Melbourne are in their sixth pandemic lockdown after a fresh cluster emerged in the city last week.

Australia had dodged the worst ravages of the pandemic through a strategy of closed borders, lockdowns, mandatory travel quarantine, and aggressive testing and tracing.

But those tools appear blunted in the face of the highly transmissible Delta variant and have left Australians weary of repeated lockdowns.

Australia's glacial vaccine rollout has been one of the slowest in the OECD.

Just over 20 percent of the population is now fully vaccinated, but the under-pressure conservative government has promised a boost to supplies from September.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the country was in a "tough fight" against the Delta strain but he wanted to get "everybody around that table at Christmas time".

The nation has recorded about 37,000 cases of Covid-19 and 940 related deaths to date in a population of 25 million.

hr/arb/jah

Related Topics

Australia Christmas Byron Bay Tamworth Newcastle Melbourne Sydney Wales September From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

9 hours ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

9 hours ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

9 hours ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

9 hours ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

9 hours ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.