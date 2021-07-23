UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sydney Outbreak A 'national Emergency' As Cases Spike

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 08:20 AM

Sydney outbreak a 'national emergency' as cases spike

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Sydney's fast-growing coronavirus outbreak has become a "national emergency," state leaders said Friday, as Australia's largest city reported another record number of new infections.

Admitting a month-long lockdown had so far failed to stop a Delta-variant outbreak, the state of New South Wales pleaded for Canberra to urgently send more vaccines and resources.

Declaring the outbreak a national emergency could pave the way for more Federal government involvement in stemming the crisis.

"We have an obligation on behalf of the nation to contain the virus," said New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian. "There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the right direction." Her state on Friday reported 136 new cases, a record for this outbreak, which now totals 1,782.

With the virus "spreading everywhere" and half the country's 25 million people currently in lockdown, Berejiklian said the government must "refocus" its glacial vaccine rollout.

Just 12 percent of Australians have been fully vaccinated, thanks to problems with supplies of Pfizer jabs and scepticism about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"We need, at least, more first doses of Pfizer," Berejiklian said, while warning Sydney's five million residents that restrictions could run until October.

She also announced non-essential workers in specific areas of Sydney would now be barred from leaving, tightening a lockdown that is almost certain to be formally extended next week.

"It is fairly apparent that we will not be close to zero (cases) next Friday," Berejiklian said. "We will have a clearer view next week on what August, September, and October look like."Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday apologised for the country's slow vaccine rollout, admitting targets had not been met.

"I take responsibility for the vaccination programme. I also take responsibility for the challenges we've had," he said. "Obviously, some things are within our control, some things that are not."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Canberra Sydney Wales August September October From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

11 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

11 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

11 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

12 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

13 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.