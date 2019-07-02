UrduPoint.com
Sydney Swimmer Attacked By Shark

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:50 AM

Sydney swimmer attacked by shark

Sydney, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :A swimmer was injured at one of Sydney's popular beaches Tuesday, in what Australian police described as a suspected shark attack.

New South Wales police said the man was receiving treatment in hospital for a "puncture wound to his back and injuries to his leg and stomach".

"Around 6am, the man - believed to be aged in his mid-50s - thought he had been bitten while swimming with friends at Shelly Beach." Ocean swimming is a popular pastime in the Australian city, even in winter when temperatures drop into the single digits centigrade.

The man was "able to swim to nearby rocks and raise the alarm," police said.

No shark has been sighted in the area.

