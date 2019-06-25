Sydney to get 1 mln more trees by 2022 under new green plan

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia's Greater Sydney region is set to get one million more trees by the year 2022, with the New South Wales (NSW) government looking to increase the amount of "green spaces" across the state.

Recently-elected NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday that her first priority is to increase the proportion of homes across NSW within walking distance of quality green, open and public space.

"Planting trees and creating new parks is just as important as building new roads, rail lines, schools and hospitals," Berejiklian said. "Green and public open spaces should be accessible to everyone across the state, no matter where they live.

" "That is why, for the first time, I have made it a priority to make sure more people are within walking distance of quality public space."Setting aside 340 million Australian Dollars (236.7 million U.S. dollars) as part of the Open Spaces and Greener Sydney package, Berejiklian aims to plant one million trees across the Greater Sydney area in the next two years, with a long-term goal of five million throughout the entire state by 2030.

"More trees means more shade, cooler suburbs, more oxygen and a better urban environment for communities to enjoy," NSW Planning and Public Minister Rob Stokes said.