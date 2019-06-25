UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sydney To Get 1 Mln More Trees By 2022 Under New Green Plan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 11:50 AM

Sydney to get 1 mln more trees by 2022 under new green plan

SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Australia's Greater Sydney region is set to get one million more trees by the year 2022, with the New South Wales (NSW) government looking to increase the amount of "green spaces" across the state.

Recently-elected NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday that her first priority is to increase the proportion of homes across NSW within walking distance of quality green, open and public space.

"Planting trees and creating new parks is just as important as building new roads, rail lines, schools and hospitals," Berejiklian said. "Green and public open spaces should be accessible to everyone across the state, no matter where they live.

" "That is why, for the first time, I have made it a priority to make sure more people are within walking distance of quality public space."Setting aside 340 million Australian Dollars (236.7 million U.S. dollars) as part of the Open Spaces and Greener Sydney package, Berejiklian aims to plant one million trees across the Greater Sydney area in the next two years, with a long-term goal of five million throughout the entire state by 2030.

"More trees means more shade, cooler suburbs, more oxygen and a better urban environment for communities to enjoy," NSW Planning and Public Minister Rob Stokes said.

Related Topics

Sydney Wales Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Attack bares Houthis’ terrorist tende ..

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 25, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE, US hold sixth Economic Policy Dialogue in Was ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Mauritania&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

US condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Abha Airpor ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.